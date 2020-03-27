The Humane Society of Bay County asking for community support to continue services

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– The Humane Society of Bay County is asking the community to donate, so they can continue to serve animals.

“What we’re hoping if you’ve got a few bucks here and there and you can donate please do so,” Humane Society president Mary Gauden said.

To find out how to donate go to the shelter’s Facebook page or their website.

Another way to help the shelter is to adopt an animal. Right now they are running adoptions by appointment only. Information on animals up for adoption can be found at adoptme.org.

“Then if anyone’s interested they just put an application in online, we’ll process it and call you to come in and meet them,” Shelter manager Lauryn Gill said.

Applying for an adoption does not mean applicants have to adopt. However the Humane Society is asking that only serious adopters apply to limit foot traffic at the shelter.

Shelter board members said right now is a good time to adopt a new pet because people are staying home.

“Animals adjust a lot better with their owner the human being in the home for more hours,” board member Kathy Younce said.

Although the shelter had to cut back its staff, they are still able to offer services. Those services include its low cost medical clinic, the community food bank and accepting owner surrenders.

“We want to take care of as many animals as we can continue to do and just be here like we’ve always been here,” Gauden said.

The Humane Society can be reached at 850 215-7120.

