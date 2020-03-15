The Florida National Guard calls medical professionals to form Task Force

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. (WMBB) — As the majority of Florida COVID-19 cases are in Broward County, the Florida National Guard tweeted on Sunday that they have called all of their medical professionals to form a Task Force supporting the Florida Department of Health in Broward County.

The tweet stated, “Our #Soldiers and #Airmen are supporting the @HealthyFla Florida Department of Health (DOH) in Broward County. #COVID19#FloridaFirst#RightReadyRelelvant

Governor Ron DeSantis will be holding a press conference 6 p.m. ET at the Florida Division of Emergency Management.

