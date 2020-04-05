Stay-at-home order devastates Defuniak Springs hair salon

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB)– With non-essential businesses forced to close, local business owners are preparing for the financial impact.

The owner of Shabby Chic Hair Salon in Defuiak Springs, Elizibeth Simmons, said her salon had been following CDC guidelines. She never allowed more than 10 people in the salon at a time, and hairstylists were wiping down their stations between customers.

Simmons said although she wants what is best for the state, she wishes there had been more of a warning before the complete closure.

“Maybe they could’ve regulated us to like maybe two days a week or something before they just you know shut us down for 30 days,” Simmons said.

Simmons said the news is devastating for herself and her staff, as they will not drawn in an income for 30 days.

“If there’s a way that I could get a grant or maybe even a loan to give my girls some type of income so that they could at least get groceries,” Simmons said.

The salon owner said she is comforted by knowing she’s not in this alone, and she looks forward to being back with her staff and customers once the executive order is lifted.