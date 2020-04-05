Stay-at-home order devastates Defuniak Springs hair salon

Florida Coronavirus News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB)– With non-essential businesses forced to close, local business owners are preparing for the financial impact.

The owner of Shabby Chic Hair Salon in Defuiak Springs, Elizibeth Simmons, said her salon had been following CDC guidelines. She never allowed more than 10 people in the salon at a time, and hairstylists were wiping down their stations between customers.

Simmons said although she wants what is best for the state, she wishes there had been more of a warning before the complete closure.

“Maybe they could’ve regulated us to like maybe two days a week or something before they just you know shut us down for 30 days,” Simmons said.

Simmons said the news is devastating for herself and her staff, as they will not drawn in an income for 30 days.

“If there’s a way that I could get a grant or maybe even a loan to give my girls some type of income so that they could at least get groceries,” Simmons said.

The salon owner said she is comforted by knowing she’s not in this alone, and she looks forward to being back with her staff and customers once the executive order is lifted.

Report a coronavirus-related news tip

We’re working to cover how COVID-19 is affecting Floridians like you, beyond what official information is being released.

Have you or someone close to you been monitored, quarantined or tested — and can you share about the process? Are you a medical professional dealing with this who wants to share your experience and needs at this time? Are you a student or worker affected by closures? Are there questions you have about the coronavirus and COVID-19 response that haven’t been answered? We want to hear about your experience.

We cannot provide medical advice. Please speak to your doctor about any symptoms you’re experiencing

We understand this is a sensitive and private issue and we are willing to protect your identity if you request it. Please include a valid email and/or phone number so we can follow up.

Please fill out the form below or email news@wmbb.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The Coronavirus Pandemic

More Coronavirus Pandemic

Latest Local News Video

Stay-at-home order devastates Defuniak Springs hair salon

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stay-at-home order devastates Defuniak Springs hair salon"

Stores limit customers inside

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stores limit customers inside"

Local Waffle House restaurants feed first responders and healthcare workers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local Waffle House restaurants feed first responders and healthcare workers"

Rental suspension does not apply to hotels, resorts

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rental suspension does not apply to hotels, resorts"

U.S. Surgeon General shows how to make a DIY cloth mask

Thumbnail for the video titled "U.S. Surgeon General shows how to make a DIY cloth mask"

Face masks recommended, Trump says he won't wear

Thumbnail for the video titled "Face masks recommended, Trump says he won't wear"
More Local News