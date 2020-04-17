State representative visits local COVID-19 testing site

PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WMBB) — Pancare of Florida has extended its COVID-19 testing across multiple counties in the panhandle.

On Friday, a state representative visited the drive thru site in Port St. Joe.

“Being able to provide a site like this in the middle of town really increases access and as we’ve found that is key to getting the testing done quickly and accurately,” said Representative Jason Shoaf.

Pancare representatives say most people are concerned about where and how to even make an appointment when it comes to testing. They are doing their part to take some of that stress off area residents.

“Currently right now it’s cough, fever of 104 or greater, or shortness of breath. So if you’re exhibiting any of those symptoms we want you to give us a call at our response line so we can do a screening and get you scheduled for testing,” said Marketing Director Ashley Kelley.

Kelley says they are discouraging people from just showing up to be tested and requiring all to call ahead to schedule an appointment.

The call center is open Monday – Friday from 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. and can be reached at (850) 215-4181. This number applies for all locations throughout the panhandle.

“We really want to alleviate that worry that people are having, they’re not sure whether they should go to their doctor, where they should go, we don’t want people going without treatment,” Kelley said.

When individuals arrive at the site, they will be tested for strep throat and the flu. Those results take about 15 minutes to come back. If positive, the patients can receive prescriptions for medications on site.

If those tests results come back negative, the patient is tested for COVID-19.

Representative Shoaf says he knows the size of Gulf County may be small but that’s no reflection of its strength.

“Here in our small towns we have what it takes to make it through a situation like this,” he said.

The site is located at 401 Cecil G Costin SR BLVD next to City Hall.

To see more information and Pancare testing sites throughout the panhandle, click here.