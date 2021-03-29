Starting March 29 those who are 40+ are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine in Florida

FLORIDA– Starting today, March 29, all Florida residents ages 40 and up will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Gov. Ron DeSantis made the decision last Thursday.

This means now that those who are eligible include:

  • Long-term care facility residents and staff;
  • People aged 40 and older;
  • Frontline health care workers;
  • Sworn law enforcement, K-12 school employees and firefighters aged 40 or older;
  • People who are “extremely vulnerable” to the virus who have a state form signed by a physician.

Gov. DeSantis added that by Monday, April 5, all residents 18 and older will be able to get vaccinated.

To make an appointment the state is encouraging residents to pre-register by visiting myvaccine.fl.gov or calling the preregistration phone number listed for their county.

In addition, vaccines will also be distributed by third-party providers such as CVS, Publix, Winn-Dixie, Walmart, and Sam’s Club at selected locations.

