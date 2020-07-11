Starbucks will require customers to wear masks

New York (CNN Business)Starbucks will start requiring customers to wear facial coverings or masks in all 9,000 of its company-owned American stores beginning July 15.

The mandate is part of Starbucks’ “continued effort in prioritizing the health and well-being” of its employees and customers during the pandemic, the company said in a statement Thursday.

Requiring a facial covering or mask supersedes local laws in some states or cities that might not require wearing one. Starbucks (SBUX) said customers who refuse to wear a mask inside can order from the drive-thru, curbside pickup or delivery.

Starbucks has made its cafe employees wear a mask or facial covering since April as part of broader changes it implemented to safeguard against Covid-19.”The company is committed to playing a constructive role in supporting health and government officials as they work to mitigate the spread of Covid-19,” Starbucks said in the statement.

Although no nationwide mandate to wear a mask exists, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says everyone “should wear a cloth face cover when they have to go out in public.” The CDC said that “face coverings are meant to protect other people in case the wearer is unknowingly infected but does not have symptoms.

