Starbucks announces plans for modified operations due to coronavirus

Coronavirus

Starbucks announced this week that they are taking steps to modify their operations if need be in light of the coronavirus outbreak

by: WKBN Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(WKBN) – Starbucks announced this week that they are taking steps to modify their operations if need be in light of the coronavirus outbreak.

In a public letter to customers, the company said they could begin to limit seating in cafes, enable mobile order-only scenarios for pickup via the Starbucks app or delivery via Uber Eats. In some cases, only the drive-thru may be open.

As a last resort, stores will close if need be or directed by government authorities.

“We have also prepared our stores to respond quickly to any emerging situation, leveraging the considerable insights we’ve gained from our experience in China, where we continue to see encouraging signs of recovery with over 90% of stores reopened,” CEO Kevin Johnson wrote in the letter.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Ms. Howard's Fifth Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Howard's Fifth Grade Class"

Spring breakers back in PCB

Thumbnail for the video titled "Spring breakers back in PCB"

Jackson Hospital prepared for coronavirus but not panicking

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jackson Hospital prepared for coronavirus but not panicking"

Plant a Flower Day highlights local beautification

Thumbnail for the video titled "Plant a Flower Day highlights local beautification"

Mid South Lumber Wine Tasting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mid South Lumber Wine Tasting"

Wewa residents say flooding is the worst since 1998

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wewa residents say flooding is the worst since 1998"
More Local News
Fill out my online form.