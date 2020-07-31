Click Here for COVID19 Testing

St. John Catholic School pushes back start date

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A private school has joined the ranks of other schools by delaying their start date in the Fall.

According to a news release, St. John Catholic School in Panama City announced the following dates for their plan to resume classes in Fall:

August 27 — Preschool will begin.

August 24 — Both in-person and virtual classes begin..

Prior to August 24 — An enrichment day for Integrated Learning Virtual Students may be scheduled.

Their final day of school will be on May 28, 2021.

