St. John Catholic School pushes back start date

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A private school has joined the ranks of other schools by delaying their start date in the Fall.
According to a news release, St. John Catholic School in Panama City announced the following dates for their plan to resume classes in Fall:
August 27 — Preschool will begin.
August 24 — Both in-person and virtual classes begin..
Prior to August 24 — An enrichment day for Integrated Learning Virtual Students may be scheduled.
Their final day of school will be on May 28, 2021.