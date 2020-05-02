South Walton Fire District helps business owners calculate new maximum occupancy load

SOUTH WALTON, Fla. (WMBB)– The South Walton Fire District’s Life/ Safety Division has established a dedicated e-mail address for commercial business owners that may need assistance in determining their new maximum occupancy load which was set in place by Governor Ron DeSantis’ Executive Order 20-112. Under this executive order, retail and restaurants may re-open but shall not exceed 25 percent capacity of their previous maximum occupancy.

Although some businesses have pre-determined occupant loads, not all businesses have that figure posted and readily available. Utilizing the Florida Fire Prevention Code, the SWFD Life/Safety Division can assist businesses in calculating and determining the new 25 percent maximum capacity.By doing so, SWFD will help ensure our business owners are in compliance with Governor Ron DeSantis’ Executive Order 20-1112 and will also help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

This service is being provided to assist our business customers as our community implements Phase 1 of Florida’s reopening plan. SWFD is committed to helping our business community as they try to reopen under this new 25 percent restriction. To continually improve the safety and well-being our community remains our vision and ensuring our businesses receive timely, accurate occupancy load information will be our priority.

Please forward all occupancy inquires to lifesafety@swfd.org or call 850-267-1298 and ask for the Life/Safety Division.