Social distancing allows for first online foster parent training class

PANAMA CITY, Fla, (WMBB)– With an ever-present need for more foster parents, new parents still need to be trained despite the COVID-19 outbreak.

Life Management Center’s Foster Family Support Program is offering it’s seven week long Quality Parent Training Class online, for the first time.

“People have been waiting for an online class,” Foster Family Support Program Director, Cathey Harcus said.

“I’m really hoping that once all of this is over we will still be able to utilize this platform, it’s definitely removed a lot of barriers and our rosters probably three times as large as it normally would be,” Foster Family Liaison Taryn Tasker said.

Although there is always a need for foster parents, an even greater need is expected as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

“The increase in domestic violence increase in substance misuse in our area that’s going to result later down the road in a few months possibly more removals possibly the need for more foster parents,” Harcus said.

Although Foster Family Support staff members were concerned they may not receive as many donations during the pandemic, that has not been the case.

“We have a local church that’s doing some grocery gift cards, we have a local business that they actually donated Easter baskets,” Tasker said.

The Foster Family Support group has a “VIP” standing for Very Important Partners Facebook page, that is open to the community. Those wishing to volunteer can find needs of families and ways to donate on the page.

To keep everyone safe, members of the support team will drop off donations and paperwork that can’t be filled out virtually on their families’ porches.