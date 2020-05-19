Sneads High School holds drive-thru graduation ceremony

SNEADS, Fla. (WMBB)– The Jackson County School District suggested their schools host drive-thru graduation ceremonies. Sneads High School became one of the first to do so on Monday afternoon.

The ceremony was held on the school’s original graduation date.

Graduates drove up to the stage that was set up in the schools parking lot.

Graduates got out of their cars to walk the stage and receive their diploma. They then returned to their cars and left the parking lot.

They had the option to loop around so they could watch their classmates s well.

“Not knowing anything we just kind of dove in, we had a few guideline that we needed to follow and we did those as best we could,” said Sneads High School Assistant Principal, Kristy Edwards.

The administration required all students and families who were participating in the graduation line to stay in their cars, until the graduate walked on stage.

Extended families and community members watched the ceremony from across the street. Although spectators were allowed to stand or sit outside of their cars, painted lines marked six feet of distance parties.

Jaco Angel’s paid for and had 30 volunteers chalk to road. The group also spread the word to get everyone out to support the graduates.

“Our goal was to celebrate their graduation and I think we did a good job of it I’m really proud of the team that put it together so it’s amazing it’s just amazing,” said Sneads High School Principal, Ron Mitchell.

Graduates said they will never forget the event.

“I think it’d be hard to forget this one it sure is different but it will work,” said Senior Class President, Dylan Jackson.

Those who walked the stage also said they were thankful to those who made it happen.

“For the administration to actually put forth the effort and do this is such an amazing honor,” said Senior Class Chaplain, Mandy Dudley

“Thank you for all the support and God bless them,” said graduate, Seth Scott.

Sneads’ graduating class is the second largest in the district. More than 100 graduates received their diplomas.

The school also hopes to hold a traditional graduation ceremony for the class sometime in the future.