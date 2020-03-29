Six confirmed COVID-19 cases in Bay County

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)– There are now six confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Bay County as of 10:00 a.m. on Sunday. The Florida Department of Health reports that the person ill with the virus is a 28-year-old male who is a Bay County resident.

Five total cases are in residents, and one is a non-resident. This case is not travel related. 

The Florida Department of Health in Bay County (DOH-Bay) is now conducting its contact investigations and working on identifying and notifying individuals who will need to self-monitor for symptoms for a 14-day period. Contact investigations are a critical way for staff epidemiologists to track and prevent the spread of disease. 

