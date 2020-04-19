Sims Nursing Home employee tests positive for COVID-19

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — News 13 has confirmed one employee at Clifford Chester Sims State Veterans Nursing Home in Panama City has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Bay County Health Department sent News 13 this statement regarding the employee:

“There are two cases of COVID-19 confirmed in residents or staff of long-term care facilities in Bay County. Information on the number of confirmed cases in long-term care facilities by county is available in the COVID-19 Daily Report at FloridaHealthCOVID19.gov.

People working or being cared for in long-term care facilities are a priority for COVID-19 testing. The Florida Department of Health in Bay County will work with these facilities to test as needed. We are in communication with these facilities and appropriate actions are being taken to protect the health and well-being of residents and employees.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, we remain in daily contact with all long-term care facilities in Bay County and participate in site visits. ”

This is the statement we received from Clifford Chester Sims State Veterans Nursing Home:

“he safety and welfare of our resident veterans is our most important priority. Keeping our family members informed on the care of their loved one is essential and something we take very seriously.

On Saturday, April 18, Sims’ Management was notified by the Bay County Health Department that one of our employees had tested positive for Coronavirus. The individual is now on 14 days self-isolation.

Of approximately 25 tests conducted to date at the home, this is the first positive result. In an abundance of caution and to determine the status of everyone, the Florida National Guard will test all residents and staff in the very near future.

Since the beginning of March, the Florida Department of Veterans’ Affairs has been screening all staff, visitors and vendors to our network of state veterans’ homes. On March 11, we made the difficult decision to restrict all visitor access to our homes, with the exception of those whose veteran is receiving end-of-life care. With enhanced cleaning protocols in place, our goal continues to be the elimination of as much risk to our residents and staff as humanly possible while continuing our efforts to provide skilled and loving care to our residents. This “no visitor” policy was undertaken to safeguard our predominantly older resident population, ‎many of whom have multiple complex health conditions that make them particularly ‎vulnerable to complications from infection.

We fully understand the difficulty of families being restricted from physical contact with their beloved family members. We see many of them using various social media channels to see and speak with their loved ones and we highly encourage the continuation of these efforts.

We will continue to inform our family members and staff of our progress and the results of the upcoming tests as we receive them. We’re very proud of the selfless service of our health care professionals under very difficult circumstances.”