Simon Property Group closing Silver Sands Premium Outlets on Wednesday

DESTIN, Fla. (WMBB) — Simon Property Group is closing Silver Sands Premium Outlets in Destin beginning Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Silver Sands is expected to reopen with the rest of the Simon properties on March 29.

David Simon, Chief Executive Officer and President of Simon wrote in a press release, “The health and safety of our shoppers, retailers and employees is of paramount importance and we are taking this step to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our communities.”

