Breaking News
COVID-19 case in Bay County

Should you self-isolate after spring break trip? Oklahoma City urging it

Florida Coronavirus News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

CLEARWATER, FL – MARCH 18: People gather on Clearwater Beach during spring break despite world health officials’ warnings to avoid large groups on March 18, 2020 in Clearwater, Florida. The World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic on March 11. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma County residents who travel to another country or state for spring break are asked to self-isolate for 14 days upon returning.

Oklahoma City-County Health Department (OCCHD) epidemiologists ask spring break travelers to do their best to self-isolate once they are back in Oklahoma.

“Spring break travel is an act that can inherently increase your risk of transmission. Many spring break travel destinations have widespread local transmission. Also, many spring break travel destinations bring together people from other places, and many of those places may have widespread local transmission. As such, we are asking anyone who traveled outside of Oklahoma for spring break or had any interaction with others to take protective measures. We ask such people to not return to a workplace or to otherwise interact in-person with others outside your household for 14 days and to monitor yourself for symptoms during that time,” said Dr. Patrick McGough, executive director of the Oklahoma City-County Health Department.

The Centers for Disease Control and Protection says the following countries have a Level 3 Travel Health Notice – the classification for widespread, ongoing COVID-19 transmission:

  • China
  • Europe (Schengen Area): Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Monaco, San Marino, Vatican City
  • Iran
  • Ireland
  • Malaysia
  • South Korea
  • United Kingdom: England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The Coronavirus Pandemic

More Coronavirus Pandemic

Latest Local News Video

Guns, ammo, liquor sales increasing in COVID-19 pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Guns, ammo, liquor sales increasing in COVID-19 pandemic"

DOH News Conference

Thumbnail for the video titled "DOH News Conference"

13 | Rep. Neal Dunn talks coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "13 | Rep. Neal Dunn talks coronavirus"

Panama City Beaches are closed, what does this mean for residents and vacationers?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Panama City Beaches are closed, what does this mean for residents and vacationers?"

Trump administration's March 21 coronavirus update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump administration's March 21 coronavirus update"

Trump: This is a medical situation, not a financial situation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump: This is a medical situation, not a financial situation"
More Local News

Basketball Madness Contest Canceled

On March 12, 2020, the NCAA canceled its 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament.  Consequently, and as provided for in the Station’s Basketball Madness Official Rules and due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station (and Nexstar Media Group, Inc.), both the national and local market Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge contests have been canceled. No new entries will be accepted and any previously submitted entries will be deleted within five (5) business days.

Fill out my online form.