Seven more positive COVID-19 cases reported in Central Panhandle

(WMBB) – Florida Department of Health officials announce more positive cases of COVID-19 in the Central Panhandle.

In Bay county, there are five new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 13. DOH officials say the persons ill with the virus include a 31-year-old woman, a 21-year-old man, a 39-year-old man, a 40-year-old man, and a 34-year-old man. Two cases are travel-related. Two cases are not travel-related. One case is unknown if it’s travel-related.

In Jackson county, there are two additional cases, bringing the total to four. According to the Department of Health, the patients are Marianna women ages 30 and 38.

Both individuals are confirmed contacts of a previously identified positive case and are currently isolated at home.

As of Wednesday evening, these are the number of positive COVID-19 cases in other counties across our Central Panhandle area:

Walton: 18

Gulf: 1

Calhoun: 1

Washington: 1

Holmes: 1



