Seven more positive COVID-19 cases reported in Central Panhandle

(WMBB) – Florida Department of Health officials announce more positive cases of COVID-19 in the Central Panhandle.

In Bay county, there are five new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 13. DOH officials say the persons ill with the virus include a 31-year-old woman, a 21-year-old man, a 39-year-old man, a 40-year-old man, and a 34-year-old man. Two cases are travel-related. Two cases are not travel-related. One case is unknown if it’s travel-related.  

In Jackson county, there are two additional cases, bringing the total to four. According to the Department of Health, the patients are Marianna women ages 30 and 38.

Both individuals are confirmed contacts of a previously identified positive case and are currently isolated at home.

As of Wednesday evening, these are the number of positive COVID-19 cases in other counties across our Central Panhandle area:

  • Walton: 18
  • Gulf: 1
  • Calhoun: 1
  • Washington: 1
  • Holmes: 1

We’re working to cover how COVID-19 is affecting Floridians like you, beyond what official information is being released.

Have you or someone close to you been monitored, quarantined or tested — and can you share about the process? Are you a medical professional dealing with this who wants to share your experience and needs at this time? Are you a student or worker affected by closures? Are there questions you have about the coronavirus and COVID-19 response that haven’t been answered? We want to hear about your experience.

We cannot provide medical advice. Please speak to your doctor about any symptoms you’re experiencing

We understand this is a sensitive and private issue and we are willing to protect your identity if you request it. Please include a valid email and/or phone number so we can follow up.

Please fill out the form below or email news@wmbb.com


