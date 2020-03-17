Seaside officials to close town effective March 21st

SEASIDE, Fla. (WMBB) — In a release on Seaside’s website, the Seaside Community Development Corporation said their team believes the only decision that makes health and safety a top priority is to close Seaside until April 30th, 2020.

Beginning at 5:00 p.m. on Monday, they closed beach accesses effective immediately.

“That is what you come down here to do,” said spring breaker Aiden Deucker. “You enjoy the weather. Everyone wants to come down here for the beach because it is amazing.”

All spring event programming is also now suspended.

“We saved up our money just to go down to the beach and have fun with everyone but now it’s shut down which is unfortunate,” Deucker said.

The formal closure of Seaside’s commercial area will happen Saturday, March 21st at 12:00 p.m.

“This place is going to take a hit economically with everything shutting down,” Seaside resident Tanner Rice. “But you know, it will bounce back.”

At that time, food & beverage merchants may remain open for to-go service only, unless otherwise directed by the state or federal government.

Some seaside employees are worried about this shut down.

“I have two kids so it’s scary to think about being stuck,” said Dawson’s Yogurt Employee Allison Hartbarger, “it puts a lot of people in a financial situation I feel like.”

Seaside officials say they are focused on residents and visitors’ health and safety. They said they will continue to communicate throughout the week with any other changes.

