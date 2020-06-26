Seaside Commercial District implements curfew during COVID-19 pandemic

SEASIDE, Fla. (WMBB) — The Seaside Commercial District in Walton County is taking steps to protect visitors from the COVID-19 virus by implementing a curfew.

Beginning Friday, June 26, the commercial district will be closing at 8 p.m.

Three full-service restaurants will remain open past 8 p.m. by reservation only, which are: Bud & Alley’s, Pizza Bar, and Great Southern.

Masks are also required to be worn when entering a retail store.

According to Seaside’s website, a few positive cases of COVID-19 have already been reported by employees who work in Seaside.