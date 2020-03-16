Seaside closes beach accesses, commercial area

SEASIDE, Fla. — Much of Seaside’s businesses are shutting down over coronavirus concerns.

An email sent to Seaside merchants from the Seaside Community Development Corporation calls for closures until April 30.

“Our town founders and leadership team believe the only decision that makes health and safety a top priority is to close Seaside until April 30, 2020. Our hope is this decision will help save lives and help give medical professionals the space they need for those infected,” officials wrote in a news release. “Beginning at 5 p.m. today our town will close beach accesses in our commercial district. Effective immediately, all Spring event programming is suspended.”

They added that, “The formal closure of Seaside commercial area will happen Saturday, March 21st at noon. Some merchants may choose to close immediately upon this notice; However, we will not mandate closure until Saturday at noon. At that time, our food & beverage merchants may remain open for to-go service only, unless otherwise directed by the state or federal government.”

The full email is below:

Thank you for your perseverance through these unprecedented times. Over the past few days additional information about the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has resulted in professional consultations with multiple infectious disease experts among your SCDC leadership team.



You surely recognize that the guests and visitors of our holiday town have grown to believe Seaside is a refuge; everything we hoped it would be, but not logical under the current conditions.



Unquestionably, Seaside has taken a leadership role in South Walton. These past few days we have made every effort to stay focused on making our decision based on one purpose: health and safety. We are all in this together. We will find solutions to problems we will incur and work tirelessly to stay in communication.



Official Resources:



CDC recommendations for Workplace and Commercial establishments best practices: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/downloads/workplace-school-and-home-guidance.pdf



CDC COVID-19 Information https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/index.html



Florida Department of Health Florida Department of Health – COVID -19 Webpage



Walton County Department of Health: co.walton.fl.us/121/Health-Department



Walton County Emergency Management https://www.co.walton.fl.us/1063/Emergency-Management