SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Florida Department of Health confirming Friday night that a Santa Rosa County patient in their 70’s being treated for COVID-19 at Baptist Hospital in Pensacola has passed away.

.@HealthyFla has announced 3 new presumptive positive Florida #COVID19 cases: 2 in Broward County that are isolated and 1 in Lee County that is deceased. A previously-announced case in Santa Rosa County is also deceased. For #COVID19 updates, visit https://t.co/e1S8bGG26U — Florida Dept. Health (@HealthyFla) March 7, 2020

No other information has been released at this time.