Rep. Neal Dunn tested for coronavirus

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Congressman Neal Dunn announced Wednesday that he is awaiting results of a recent COVID-19 test.

“Congressman Neal Dunn was not feeling well on the evening of Monday, April 6th and did go to the hospital that night out of an abundance of caution,” Dunn’s office wrote in a statement. “He was not admitted and is currently at home working on getting better.”

The statement added that Dunn was tested for COVID-19, but is still awaiting the results.

“Congressman Dunn emphasizes that we must continue to do what we can to slow the spread, and it’s important for everyone, especially those showing symptoms, to stay home unless they are dubbed an essential employee or need essential items from stores or pharmacies,” officials wrote.

This is a developing story and we will have more information as it becomes available.

