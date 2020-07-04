Reminder to stay safe this July 4 amidst rising COVID-19 cases in Bay County

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Saturday morning, the Florida Department of Health in Bay County reported 59 more positive cases of COVID-19. There have been no new hospitalizations.

These new cases bring the total number of cases in Bay County to 684, including 641 residents. About 1% of all Bay County residents who have tested positive have died from COVID-19-related reasons.

Over the Fourth of July holiday weekend, Governor Ron DeSantis and the Florida Surgeon General wanted to remind everyone to protect the vulnerable by avoiding the Three Cs: closed spaces, crowded places and close-contact settings, according to the DOH-Bay.

This means avoiding closed spaces with poor ventilation that could allow contagious droplets to linger in the air, crowded places with many people nearby to decrease the probability of person-to-person spread and remaining at least six-feet from others.