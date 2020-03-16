Regal to close all theaters indefinitely as nation fights coronavirus spread

Florida Coronavirus News
Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 24: Mel Gibson’s “The Passion of the Christ” opens at the Regal Cinemas 14 February 24, 2004 in New York City. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images)

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

(Nexstar Media Wire) – Regal Cinemas will be closing its theaters amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to a press release Monday.

The closure is set to begin Tuesday and will remain in place until further notice.

Regal, one of the largest movie chains in the country with 542 theaters in 42 states, said the decision was taken “as precaution amid the current circumstances.

“Any time, at any Regal, it’s our goal to provide a safe and healthy environment for our employees and guests,” Mooky Greidinger, Cineworld CEO, was quoted in the release. “At this time, we have made the difficult decision to close our theatres. We value our movie-loving customers and have no doubt we will be serving them again as soon as possible with a full slate of Hollywood blockbusters.”

The move followed an address by President Trump Monday, during which he asked the public to avoid groups of more than 10 people.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The Coronavirus Pandemic

More Coronavirus Pandemic

Latest Coronavirus Video

Trump urges public not to 'buy so much' and relax

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump urges public not to 'buy so much' and relax"

Infectious disease expert doesn't rule out national lockdown

Thumbnail for the video titled "Infectious disease expert doesn't rule out national lockdown"

Fauci: More tests available in 'a week or so'

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fauci: More tests available in 'a week or so'"

New York City declares state of emergency

Thumbnail for the video titled "New York City declares state of emergency"

Countries add new precautions against virus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Countries add new precautions against virus"

Latest Local News Video

First responders combatting COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "First responders combatting COVID-19"

Census officials urge online, self-reporting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Census officials urge online, self-reporting"

Bay High club helps students get prom-ready

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bay High club helps students get prom-ready"

Walton leaders talk coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Walton leaders talk coronavirus"

Churches practice social distancing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Churches practice social distancing"
More Local News

Basketball Madness Contest Canceled

On March 12, 2020, the NCAA canceled its 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament.  Consequently, and as provided for in the Station’s Basketball Madness Official Rules and due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station (and Nexstar Media Group, Inc.), both the national and local market Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge contests have been canceled. No new entries will be accepted and any previously submitted entries will be deleted within five (5) business days.

Fill out my online form.