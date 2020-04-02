Real Estate companies continue to sell as an essential business

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– Despite the COVID-19 outbreak, realtors said it is a good time to buy and sell with interest rates at an all time low. As an essential business, agents can still show homes in person while following CDC regulations.

“Real estate can still be shown and bought and sold ,” Coldwell Banker Carrol Realty agent Lisa Suggs said.

Suggs said now is a great time for buyers to be shown rental condos because they are vacant.

Realtors said the COVID-19 pandemic should not scare people away from putting their home on the market. If a buyer or seller doesn’t want to meet with an agent in person, all sales and closing can be done virtually.

“I would go in as the real estate agent… and virtually show the home to the buyer and the buyer doesn’t have to be present,” Suggs said.

Realtors in Bay County said they are accustomed to showing properties virtually. This is because they work with out-of -state buyers for condo purchases and military families coming to the area.

“We have buyers that are buying homes if the video is good enough and it is where they want to be and what they want to spend,” Bay County Keller Williams CEO/Team Leader Les Lane said.

If people decide not to buy or sell during the outbreak, real estate companies will feel the effects in their second quarter of the year. However, Lane said this doesn’t have to be the case.

“Those that are following up with their people right now those that are focused on their business contacting their leads there is plenty of business to be had in Bay County,” Lane said.