Re-Open Florida Task Force launches public comment submission portal

Tallahassee, Fla. (WMBB)– The Re-Open Florida Task Force launched a public comment submission portal open to all Floridians. The Governor’s office made the announcement in a statement on Saturday.

All interested Floridians are encouraged to submit their ideas regarding the safe re-opening of Florida’s economy.

Floridians may submit feedback on any topic related to the re-opening of Florida’s economy, including the impacts to small business, healthcare, education, tourism, agriculture, retail, recreation and sports and construction.

Click here to access the online Task Force to Re-Open Florida Public Comment Submission form.

Previous Task Force meeting agendas and presentations are provided online at www.flgov.com/COVID-19.

Audio recordings for all previous Task Force meetings are available online at www.thefloridachannel.org.