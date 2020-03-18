Pier Park to close Wednesday over coronavirus concerns

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Simon Property Group, the real estate investment group behind Pier Park is closing all of its retail properties, including malls, premium outlets and mills in the U.S. beginning Wednesday night at 7 p.m. and will remain closed until March 29.

David Simon, Chief Executive Officer and President of Simon wrote in a press release, “The health and safety of our shoppers, retailers and employees is of paramount importance and we are taking this step to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our communities.”

https://investors.simon.com/news-releases/news-release-details/simon-property-group-temporarily-closes-all-domestic-properties

