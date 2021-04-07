Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson vaccine appointments available in Bay County

FILE – In this Jan. 22, 2021, file photo, empty vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are seen at a vaccination center at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – There are two vaccine events this weekend in Bay County offering two different types of the COVID-19 vaccine.

On Saturday, April 10, Ascension Sacred Heart will administer the Pfizer vaccine at Rutherford High School, located at 1000 School Avenue in Springfield.

Appointments are required. To make an appointment, click here.

On Sunday, April 11, Resilient American Communities of Bay County, or RAC-Bay will host a vaccine clinic at the Daffin Park Clubhouse, located at 320 Kraft Ave., in Panama City.

This event will offer the Johnson and Johnson event. You must make an appointment. You can do so by clicking here.