PCPD taking COVID-19 prevention measures

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Police Department is making changes to deal with the coronavirus.

The Panama City Police Department lobby will be closed effective March 24, 2020. Citizens can still contact the office staff at 850-872-3100. For residents of the City of Panama City: if you wish to file a police report online you can visit www.panamacitypolice.org. Please follow the directions on the webpage and a report will be generated for you.

In the event of an emergency or an in-progress call, we still wish you to call 911, or our dispatch center at 850-872-3112.

The following incident can be reported utilizing the Panama City Police Department’s Online Crime Reporting:

Lost Property

Theft (No Suspect Present)

To report the theft of a motor vehicle and/or firearm. You will need to contact the

Panama City Police Department as soon as possible by calling 850-872-3100.

Identity Theft

Failure to Return Rental Property

Credit Card Fraud (No Suspect Present)

Harassing Phone Calls / Cyberstalking

Criminal Mischief / Vandalism (No Suspect Present)



If a citizen is not comfortable or unable to complete an online report, you can still contact the police department and an officer will call you back to assist you with a report.



Citizens may make public records requests, extra patrol requests, officer complaints or comments, and any requests for returned property at www.panamacitypolice.org.

When a Panama City Police Officer arrives expect to step outside to talk with them unless it is an emergency. This will eliminate the need for the officer to enter the home or business for both you and the officer’s health and wellbeing. This will also allow the officer to follow social distancing protocols of 6 feet. The Panama City Police Department is interested in providing the best service possible while working through this current issue.