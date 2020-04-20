LIVE NOW /
PCB special meeting canceled

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Beach City Council meeting scheduled for 1 p.m. and focused on reopening the beach was canceled Monday.

Mayor Mike Thomas called for the special council meeting over the weekend and then canceled it Monday morning. When asked why he canceled the meeting Thomas said it had to do with arithmetic.

“Son, if there’s one thing I’ve learned in all my years it’s how to count,” Thomas said.

He added that although he had not spoken to his fellow council members it was clear there were not enough votes to reopen the beach. He also said there weren’t enough votes among county commissioners for them to reopen the portion of the beach they control.

