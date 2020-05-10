PCB mayor sends letter to Gov. DeSantis supporting reopening vacation rentals

Florida Coronavirus News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The city government is working to persuade Governor DeSantis to allow vacation rentals in our area to reopen for visitors.

Panama City Beach Mayor, Mark Sheldon, said on Friday that he has sent a letter to Florida’s governor strongly supporting vacation rentals to be reopened in the city.

The letter states that the closure has drastically affected the local economy, and asks the governor to consider reopening rentals in the certain areas of Florida that aren’t considered hotspots, like Panama City Beach.

“Panama City Beach isn’t like South Florida,” said Sheldon. “We rely on the tourist industry to come from Alabama and Georgia and as the largest city in the State of Florida without an ad valorem tax, we rely on that one cent gross tax to have people come to our town, support our local businesses and support our community.”

Sheldon added that he is committed to the safety of the public and that city officials continue to closely monitor the COVID-19 case numbers in our area as businesses reopen.

Report a coronavirus-related news tip

We’re working to cover how COVID-19 is affecting Floridians like you, beyond what official information is being released.

Have you or someone close to you been monitored, quarantined or tested — and can you share about the process? Are you a medical professional dealing with this who wants to share your experience and needs at this time? Are you a student or worker affected by closures? Are there questions you have about the coronavirus and COVID-19 response that haven’t been answered? We want to hear about your experience.

We cannot provide medical advice. Please speak to your doctor about any symptoms you’re experiencing

We understand this is a sensitive and private issue and we are willing to protect your identity if you request it. Please include a valid email and/or phone number so we can follow up.

Please fill out the form below or email news@wmbb.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The Coronavirus Pandemic

More Coronavirus Pandemic