PCB mayor sends letter to Gov. DeSantis supporting reopening vacation rentals

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The city government is working to persuade Governor DeSantis to allow vacation rentals in our area to reopen for visitors.

Panama City Beach Mayor, Mark Sheldon, said on Friday that he has sent a letter to Florida’s governor strongly supporting vacation rentals to be reopened in the city.

The letter states that the closure has drastically affected the local economy, and asks the governor to consider reopening rentals in the certain areas of Florida that aren’t considered hotspots, like Panama City Beach.

“Panama City Beach isn’t like South Florida,” said Sheldon. “We rely on the tourist industry to come from Alabama and Georgia and as the largest city in the State of Florida without an ad valorem tax, we rely on that one cent gross tax to have people come to our town, support our local businesses and support our community.”

Sheldon added that he is committed to the safety of the public and that city officials continue to closely monitor the COVID-19 case numbers in our area as businesses reopen.