PCB election winners discuss the possibility of reopening beaches

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)– With a Panama City Beach City Council meeting set for Thursday morning, Mayor-elect Mark Sheldon has little time to celebrate his campaign win. Sheldon and the rest of the city council are set to discuss the possibility of reopening beaches at the meeting.

Mayor-elect Sheldon said the decision the Bay County Commission made by reopening beaches for limited times of the day is the approach he’s discussed taking.

“Opening slowly and each week watching the curve, science is going to dictate the timeline here,” Sheldon said.

Phil Chester was reelected to the Ward 2 seat. He said he wants to work with the Bay County Commission, just as the Panama City Beach City Council has in the past.

“We all share the beach out here and yes we’ll look at what they’ve done and I’m just one vote but hopefully we’ll all come together,” Chester said.

Michael Jarman was elected to the council’s Ward 4 seat. He said dealing with the coronavirus outbreak is something he wants to work on with the council right away.

“Getting the beach back in line safely and getting it started again economically, but always being mindful of the residents and doing it in a safe and smart way,” Jarman said.

The council will meet at 9 a.m. on Thursday.