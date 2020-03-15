PCB announces emergency coronavirus meeting for Tuesday

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Beach City Council is holding an emergency meeting Tuesday to discuss the coronavirus.

City officials announced the meeting, which will be at 2 p.m. at City Hall, Sunday afternoon.

“The purpose of the special meeting is to consider and take any action necessary to protect the public health, safety, and welfare against the spread and effects of the coronavirus (COVID-19),” officials wrote.

City officials said they will have two experts coming to the meeting to share information with the council about the virus.

The full notice is below:

PUBLIC NOTICE OF EMERGENCY SPECIAL MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that, by order of the Mayor, the City Council for the City of Panama City Beach announces an emergency special meeting to which all persons are invited. The special meeting will be held on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at 2:00 P.M., at City Hall, 17007 Panama City Beach Parkway, Panama City Beach, Florida 32413. The purpose of the special meeting is to consider and take any action necessary to protect the public health, safety, and welfare against the spread and effects of the coronavirus (COVID-19). The meeting will be live-streamed on the City website www.pcbgov.com and our Facebook page “City of Panama City BeachGovernment.”

Any person requiring a special accommodation at this meeting because of a disability or physical impairment should contact the City Clerk, at City Hall, 17007 Panama City Beach, Florida, 32413 or by phone at (850) 233-5100 at least five (5) calendar days prior to the meeting. If you are hearing or speech impaired, and you possess TDD equipment, you may contact the City Clerk using the Florida Dual Party Relay system which can be reached at (800) 955-8770 (Voice) or (800) 955-8771 (TDD).

CITY OF PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL BY: /s/ Mary Jan Bossert City Clerk

