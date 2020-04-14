Parents-to-be hold drive-thru baby shower while ‘stuck’ in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– Parents-to-be Madison Stevenson and Jonas Graves came to Panama City for a family wedding in March. The couple lives in Las Vegas, Nevada, but they decided to cancel their return flight and stay with the Stevenson family in Panama City following Stevenson’s sister’s wedding.

“They closed Vegas so we just thought we’d hang out here for a little while,” Stevenson said.

With their original baby shower canceled, Stevenson feared she would miss out on the tradition.

“There’s all these pages in this baby book that I’m filling out… and there’s like four blank pages for everything about your baby shower,” said Stevenson. “I was sitting there crying thinking these are just going to be blank.”

After seeing drive-thru birthday parties, the family decided to have a drive-thru shower on Saturday. Stevenson said the idea took away all the disappointment she felt during her first pregnancy.

“It’s just something I didn’t think I was going to get,” Stevenson said.

The family invited any and all of their family and friends to come by the shower, so every driver was a surprise.

“Her face was awesome any time she sees someone maybe they grew up together or they talked for maybe like five minutes in the past two years, they drove through and it was so sweet,” Madison’s sister, Allison Givens-Christie said.

Although it was drive-thru style, it had all the makings of a traditional shower. There was cake, ginger ale, and even a photographer.

“It was an honor to be there I’m glad they got to do it and Madison got to have her baby shower,” BRL Photography photographer Raymond Kelly said.

The couple said they didn’t even have to make a run to the store, as they used items found around the house the decorate.

“It was a cool idea and I think in this unfortunate situation if you need to have a baby shower give it a shot,” Graves said.

Stevenson grew up in Panama City, but has lived in Las Vegas, Nevada for years. The unique shower gave her a chance to see people she rarely sees. It also allowed her to be with her sister and new brother-in-law, from a distance.

“Getting to see them together as a new couple and to cut the cake and pass out ginger ale, it was really cool,” Stevenson said.

Stevenson said she hopes this will inspire other expecting moms to find creative ways to celebrate.