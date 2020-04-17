Panhandle sees small increase in coronavirus cases

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panhandle saw a small increase in coronavirus cases Friday morning, according to Florida’s Department of Health.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Local cases of COVID-19 remained mostly the same Wednesday.

Bay County has 43 cases and two deaths.

Calhoun and Holmes Counties each have five cases.

Franklin and Liberty counties each have two cases.

Gulf County has one case.

Washington County has six cases.

Jackson County has eight cases.

Walton County has a total of 29.

Okaloosa County has 119 cases.

Florida has 24,119 cases and 686 deaths.

The United States has 672,293 cases. There have been 33,325 deaths and 56,243 recoveries.

Worldwide there are 2,188,194 cases and 556,734 people have recovered from the virus.

