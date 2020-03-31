Panhandle scores low on social distancing





PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panhandle can’t quit getting together, according to a group of data scientists with access to phone location information.

Unacast, describes itself as a trusted foundation for all location data-driven decisions. According to their website the company was created by the founders of the TIDAL music streaming service because they wanted to get insight into where users went to concerts. They then branched out to gather information about how people move around the world.

The company recently created a “social distancing scoreboard” that they say shows how communities are responding to the coronavirus pandemic. The scoreboard is based on GPS data from mobile devices.

Each state and county is given a letter grade based on the decrease in average distance traveled. Florida got a B.

But Bay, Walton, Okaloosa, Gulf, Franklin, and Washington counties received Cs. Calhoun County got a D. Holmes and Jackson counties received Fs.

Other states near the Panhandle had mixed results. Louisiana got a B. Georgia and Mississippi got Cs. Alabama received a D.

