Panhandle gyms reopen

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Restaurants aren’t the only business that are part of Florida’s ‘Phase One’ reopening.

Gyms are also able to let clients back inside, and many did just that on Monday morning.

Exercise enthusiasts have been waiting weeks to get back to their workout routine.

Governor Desantis has officially reopened gyms and fitness centers, but they must adhere to CDC guidelines.

“Everyone is stoked, the phone has rang off the hook,” said Personal Trainer Wade Bowan.

Fitness centers across the Panhandle say there was a line out their doors early this morning.

“We literally are already at a 100% increase from not just before we closed down prior to all this, but back to January-February numbers,” said Regional Manager for Sequence Fitness, J.R. Askew.

With an influx of both new and returning members, it is important to keep everyone’s safety top of mind.

“Everything from the door handles to the machine obviously encouraging everyone to do their part to wipe things down. I’m running around with a chicken with my head cut off trying to wipe everything down and keep everything sanitized,” said Bowan.

Many fitness locations have also limited their workout classes to ten people.

“We are definitely checking the temperature for everyone that comes in, with a non-contact thermometer. All employees are required to wear masks. We are requesting that all of our members wear masks as they come in, we are reminding them to practice social distancing and keep a part. We close up every other cardio machine as well as we are constantly walking the floor monitoring to make sure that people aren’t congregating together,” said Askew.

Gym-goers said they are ready to get back.

“It’s night and day. For motivation, there’s no motivation at home really. This feels like life again,” said Gym-goer Robert Davidson

While gyms and fitness centers are allowed to open as of Monday, some like Planet Fitness say they will have a delayed opening later in the week. So check with your individual gym for those details.