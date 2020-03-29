Panhandle churches hold drive-in services during COVID-19 pandemic

Florida Coronavirus News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– The COVID-19 pandemic has forced churches to temporarily close their doors, so congregations are finding new ways to fellowship with one another.

First Baptist Church Bayou George’s Pastor, Jay Powell, said he saw the idea of a drive-in service and he thought it was a perfect way for his church to still gather in person.

“We couldn’t sustain not having services forever and so, how can we follow the rules and still have a service and this seemed to be the way to do it,” Powell said.

The service was a drive-in style and also had space for attendees to sit in chairs spaced out in the grass. First Baptist Bayou George Director of Children’s Ministry, Aaron Walker, said the church is just a building but it was special to be with the congregation today.

“The church family is what it’s all about so getting together and have that emotional support for each other in that it’s great,” Walker said.

Pastor Powell preached to his congregation and visitors who normally attend elsewhere on a trailer used as a stage.

“Our church as great as it is has been doing online services only, so this was a perfect chance to get out of the house and worship God,” service attendee Ken McVay said.

First Baptist Church Bayou George plans to continue drive in services through the pandemic. It hopes to have a transmitter by next week so attendees can listen to the service from their car radios.

In Gulf County churches have also been meeting in a drive-in fashion. Beach Baptist Church in Port St. Joe has held drive-in service.

Highland View Baptist Church, also in Port St. Joe is also holding drive in services. The following pictures are from Highland View Baptist.

Credit: Highland View Baptist Church
Credit: Highland View Baptist Church

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The Coronavirus Pandemic

More Coronavirus Pandemic

Latest Local News Video

HomeSchool Help: Upslope/Downslope winds

Thumbnail for the video titled "HomeSchool Help: Upslope/Downslope winds"

Panhandle churches hold drive-in services during COVID-19 pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Panhandle churches hold drive-in services during COVID-19 pandemic"

Distance learning begins for BDS Monday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Distance learning begins for BDS Monday"

Mahoning County engineer says flushing wipes can lead to flooded basements

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mahoning County engineer says flushing wipes can lead to flooded basements"

Locals use Beach Drive shoreline as beach alternative

Thumbnail for the video titled "Locals use Beach Drive shoreline as beach alternative"

Vacation rentals suspended

Thumbnail for the video titled "Vacation rentals suspended"
More Local News

Basketball Madness Contest Canceled

On March 12, 2020, the NCAA canceled its 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament.  Consequently, and as provided for in the Station’s Basketball Madness Official Rules and due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station (and Nexstar Media Group, Inc.), both the national and local market Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge contests have been canceled. No new entries will be accepted and any previously submitted entries will be deleted within five (5) business days.

Fill out my online form.