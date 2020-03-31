Pancare to begin COVID-19 testing in Walton County

Florida Coronavirus News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
PanCare Comes to Bay District Schools

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Pancare of Florida has already started testing for COVID-19 in both Bay and Jackson counties. Now, they are expanding to Walton County starting on April 1.

Testing is only being conducted at an off-site location as PanCare Health clinics do not have testing kits on-site.

To qualify for testing, you must complete all of the 4 following steps, or you will be turned away at the testing site.

Step 1: Exhibit symptoms (e.g. fever, cough, and shortness of breath)
Step 2: Call the PanCare COVID-19 response line at (850) 215-4181.
Step 3: Conduct over the phone screening.
Step 4: Upon qualifying for testing, you will be assigned a unique id number and given an appointment date and time. You must present this id number at your appointment with your photo id when you arrive at the off-site testing location.

Pancare’s COVID-19 response line team is available at (850) 215-4181 Monday-Friday 9 am-4 pm to conduct phone screenings. Testing site hours differ from response line hours.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The Coronavirus Pandemic

More Coronavirus Pandemic

Latest Local News Video

Unemployment process

Thumbnail for the video titled "Unemployment process"

Beaches of Mexico Beach closed for two weeks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beaches of Mexico Beach closed for two weeks"

Importance of filling out the US Census

Thumbnail for the video titled "Importance of filling out the US Census"

Tyson Foods to give $60 million in bonuses for frontline workers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tyson Foods to give $60 million in bonuses for frontline workers"

Husband hides symptoms to visit wife in maternity ward, Strong Hospital officials say

Thumbnail for the video titled "Husband hides symptoms to visit wife in maternity ward, Strong Hospital officials say"

Universal masking takes effect at Rochester Regional & UR Medicine (full press conference) — March 31, 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Universal masking takes effect at Rochester Regional & UR Medicine (full press conference) — March 31, 2020"
More Local News