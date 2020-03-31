Pancare to begin COVID-19 testing in Walton County

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Pancare of Florida has already started testing for COVID-19 in both Bay and Jackson counties. Now, they are expanding to Walton County starting on April 1.

Testing is only being conducted at an off-site location as PanCare Health clinics do not have testing kits on-site.

To qualify for testing, you must complete all of the 4 following steps, or you will be turned away at the testing site.

Step 1: Exhibit symptoms (e.g. fever, cough, and shortness of breath)

Step 2: Call the PanCare COVID-19 response line at (850) 215-4181.

Step 3: Conduct over the phone screening.

Step 4: Upon qualifying for testing, you will be assigned a unique id number and given an appointment date and time. You must present this id number at your appointment with your photo id when you arrive at the off-site testing location.

Pancare’s COVID-19 response line team is available at (850) 215-4181 Monday-Friday 9 am-4 pm to conduct phone screenings. Testing site hours differ from response line hours.