PanCare now testing high-risk persons for COVID-19 showing no symptoms

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — PanCare is opening up its current testing program to more people. Beginning on April 23rd. PanCare workers will offer tests to people who are in high-risk categories but aren’t showing any symptoms of the virus.

Until now, you had to be in a high-risk category and have Coronavirus symptoms.

Those considered high-risk are first responders, healthcare workers, long-term care facilities residents, people over the age of 65, and those with certain underlying health conditions.

PanCare expanded testing to help more people with compromised immune systems.

“It’s absolutely important, that’s really a driving force on why we need to open up testing, we have the capabilities and staff being to do that. So anyone aged 65 and older, anyone with those critical health concerns definitely needs to give us a call,” said PanCare Marketing Coordinator, Ashley Kelley.

PanCare is testing at their Panama City, Marianna, Port St. Joe, East Point, and Bristol locations by appointment. The testing hotline number is 850-215-4181.