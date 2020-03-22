Breaking News
COVID-19 case in Bay County

PanCare Health to begin conducting COVID-19 testing in Bay County on Monday

Florida Coronavirus News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

PANAMA CITY, FLA. (WMBB)—  PanCare Health will begin conducting COVID-19 testing in Bay County on Monday, March 23. PanCare Health clinics do not have testing kits on-site.

Testing is only being conducted at an off-site location; if you go to a PanCare Health clinic for testing, you will be turned away and asked to complete the 4-step process outlined below. 

Testing will only be performed on people who meet the current CDC criteria for testing. 

If a person is exhibiting symptoms of acute lower respiratory illness (e.g., fever, cough, and shortness of breath) and meets one or more of the following criteria for testing:

  1. Persons who have had close contact with a laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 case
  2. Persons hospitalized with acute lower respiratory illness of unknown origin
  3. History of travel to or from an affected geographic area with widespread community transmission
  4. History of international travel or a cruise
  5. ≥65 with chronic health conditions
  6. Immunocompromised persons

To qualify for testing, you must complete all of the 4 following steps, or you will be turned away at the testing site.

Step 1: Exhibit symptoms and meet the criteria as stated above.

Step 2: Call the PanCare COVID-19 response line at (850) 215-4181.

Step 3: Conduct an over the phone screening to ensure CDC criteria has been met.

Step 4: Upon qualifying for testing, you will be assigned a unique id number and given an appointment date and time. You must present this id number at your appointment with your photo id when you arrive at the off-site testing location.

PanCare’s COVID-19 response line team is available at (850) 215-4181 Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-4 p.m. to conduct phone screenings.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The Coronavirus Pandemic

More Coronavirus Pandemic

Latest Local News Video

Resident Reactions

Thumbnail for the video titled "Resident Reactions"

local restaurants still serve food

Thumbnail for the video titled "local restaurants still serve food"

NWS History

Thumbnail for the video titled "NWS History"

Dealing with a hand sanitizer shortage? Here's how to make your own

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dealing with a hand sanitizer shortage? Here's how to make your own"

Italian ER overwhelmed by COVID-19 cases

Thumbnail for the video titled "Italian ER overwhelmed by COVID-19 cases"

Bay Co. Health Dept. discusses their first positive COVID-19 case

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bay Co. Health Dept. discusses their first positive COVID-19 case"
More Local News

Basketball Madness Contest Canceled

On March 12, 2020, the NCAA canceled its 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament.  Consequently, and as provided for in the Station’s Basketball Madness Official Rules and due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station (and Nexstar Media Group, Inc.), both the national and local market Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge contests have been canceled. No new entries will be accepted and any previously submitted entries will be deleted within five (5) business days.

Fill out my online form.