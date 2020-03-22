PanCare Health to begin conducting COVID-19 testing in Bay County on Monday

PANAMA CITY, FLA. (WMBB)— PanCare Health will begin conducting COVID-19 testing in Bay County on Monday, March 23. PanCare Health clinics do not have testing kits on-site.

Testing is only being conducted at an off-site location; if you go to a PanCare Health clinic for testing, you will be turned away and asked to complete the 4-step process outlined below.

Testing will only be performed on people who meet the current CDC criteria for testing.

If a person is exhibiting symptoms of acute lower respiratory illness (e.g., fever, cough, and shortness of breath) and meets one or more of the following criteria for testing:

Persons who have had close contact with a laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 case Persons hospitalized with acute lower respiratory illness of unknown origin History of travel to or from an affected geographic area with widespread community transmission History of international travel or a cruise ≥65 with chronic health conditions Immunocompromised persons

To qualify for testing, you must complete all of the 4 following steps, or you will be turned away at the testing site.

Step 1: Exhibit symptoms and meet the criteria as stated above.

Step 2: Call the PanCare COVID-19 response line at (850) 215-4181.

Step 3: Conduct an over the phone screening to ensure CDC criteria has been met.

Step 4: Upon qualifying for testing, you will be assigned a unique id number and given an appointment date and time. You must present this id number at your appointment with your photo id when you arrive at the off-site testing location.

PanCare’s COVID-19 response line team is available at (850) 215-4181 Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-4 p.m. to conduct phone screenings.