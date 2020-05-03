Panama City retailers prepare to reopen at 25 percent occupancy

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– Retailers in Panama City are preparing to open their doors to shoppers again on Monday, when phase one of Florida’s reopening begins.

“We’re normally closed on Mondays, but this is a momentous day for small businesses in Florida, so we’re gonna be open,” said Sunjammers owner, Brad Stephens.

Retailers will be able to have their stores filled to 25 percent their occupancy. Stephens said business owners in St. Andrews are excited to reopen even at limited capacity. Shop owners got their stores ready to go over the weekend.

“When you leave a big old building sitting empty for 30 days, things get dusty floors get dirty so we’ve taken this time to kind of spruce everything up,” Stephens said.

Sunjammers is not concerned about reaching over a 25 percent occupancy in the store, and employees are taking necessary precautions to follow CDC guidelines.

“It’s uncharted territory for retail, so we’re all just going to be super flexible,” Stephens said.

Retailers like Board & Brush Creative Studios have plans in place to protect both staff members and patrons.

“When customers come in we are requesting that they wear masks its not required but we’re requesting… but our employees will be required to wear masks,” said Board & Brush co-owner, Courtney Dickerson.

Board & Brush also offers DIY workshops and they will start them back up on Wednesday.

“We are going to limit our classes to eight people and we’ve already spread out our tables and everything to make the 6 feet work and each person that comes in is going to have their own tools with all their own supplies,” said Board & Brush co-owner Heather Risinger.

All retailers can reopen at 25 percent occupancy starting Monday morning.