Panama City restaurants prepare for partial reopening in phase one

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– Panama City restaurants are starting to decide how they will move forward as they are able to partially reopen in phase one of Florida’s reopening.

Restaurants may offer outdoor seating with six feet of space between tables and indoor seating will be capped at 25 percent in capacity.

“I think we’re just going to open the front of our building a few seats at the bar, expand our outside seating, and go from there,” said The Place Downtown owner, Kim Stiegler.

The Place is considering serving all food in to-go containers and having customers use plastic utensils.

Despite the restrictions Tom’s Hot Dogs owner, Pam Armstrong, said the slow reopening is encouraging. All restaurants in downtown Panama City are working together to provide more outdoor seating.

“I think customers need once they’ve purchased their food be able to sit and enjoy and outside is fine with them,” Armstrong said.

Los Antojitos Mexican Restaurant is still debating if they will reopen their seating or not, as they’ve had great success with to-go orders.

“It’s very hard to transition from to go to full service what is going to be beneficial to us and the community and our employees,” said Los Antojitos manager Ashley Dillahey.

Dillahey said the Mexican restaurant will let their customers know what they decide to do on their social media pages.

“Baby steps of getting the you know getting the state and of course our community back open, and ready for business,” Dillahey said.

Phase one will go into effect on Monday.



