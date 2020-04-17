Panama City native creates ‘Map of Kindness’ to track positivity during pandemic

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)–A few students at Florida State University are trying to bring positivity to those being negatively impacted by COVID-19. Panama City native, Gabriela Cintron and her two friends have created a new website called “Kindness amid the Coronavirus”.

Their goal is to track stories of kindness and humanity from around the globe.

The students say keeping up with the pandemic can sometimes take a mental toll on people. Their website allows people from around the world to submit news stories of positive nature.

The tracking map is meant to mirror the John-Hopkins coronavirus tracking map.

“I think when we’re all cooped up and we’re all seeing all of the bad news, it’s very frustrating and it’s painful. But by being able to see good news and to see how you can help, even if you can’t leave your home, it just helps us to cope and I think to have hope in the future,” said Gabriela Cintron.

So far, the map has submissions from the United States, Canada, Europe, and Africa. To check out the map of kindness and to submit a story, visit http://kindness-amid-coronavirus.com/