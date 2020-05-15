Panama City Beach, Walton County working to reopen vacation rentals

UPDATE 2:40 P.M.:

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County officials have joined a growing list of communities who are seeking state approval to allow short term vacation rentals once again.

Those rentals, along with most other businesses were shut down in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Rental owners and vacations have loudly objected to the closure as the state begins to reopen some businesses.

On Friday, Governor Rib DeSantis said counties may submit a plan for reopening short term vacation rentals.

“Walton County has developed a reopening plan framework and is awaiting the guidelines from the DPBR (The Department of Business and Professional Regulation),” county officials wrote in a news release. “With that guideline in hand, we will compare them with our prepared plan to ensure that it complies with the DPBR guidelines.”

They added that, “We are working closely with our Tallahassee lobbyist and the Governor’s office to facilitate this process and to move our plan through the system as rapidly as possible.”

Our previous story is below:

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Beach officials are working to get Gov. Ron DeSantis approval to reopen short-term vacation rentals.

On Friday, DeSantis said each county could reopen vacation rentals if they submitted a safety plan to the state. In a post on the Panama City Beach facebook page city officials said they are already at work on the safety plan.

“Bay County, via the Tourist Development Council (TDC), and the City are working on a safety plan which had been underway for several days. It will be submitted to the governor’s office as soon as possible—hopefully today,” official wrote.