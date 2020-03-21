Panama City Beach to hold COVID-19 Workshop

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)– The City Council for the City of Panama City Beach will hold a public meeting on Monday at 10 a.m., at City Hall, 17007 Panama City Beach Parkway.

The purpose of the meeting is to discuss the ongoing COVID-19 state of emergency and its effects on the public health, safety, and welfare of Panama City Beach.

The meeting will be live-streamed on the City website www.pcbgov.com and on their Facebook page “City of Panama City Beach-Government.”

Community members are invited to attend however, due to the COVID-19 State of Emergency, capacity for the public will be severely limited. Residents are encouraged to watch the meeting by live-stream.