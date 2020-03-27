Panama City Beach officials temporarily loosen food truck restrictions

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — In Panama City Beach on Thursday morning, the city council voted to loosen their restrictions on food trucks in order to provide more options to both residents and restaurant owners during these times.

The city council voted to allow brick and mortar businesses that also have food trucks in Panama City Beach to use those trucks on city right-of-ways and residential areas.

“Mostly it’s in the interest of public safety and convenience,” said Panama City Beach Councilman Geoff Mcconnell. “That way we keep people from congregating at these restaurants standing in line, they can move from neighborhood to neighborhood and get the food truck.”

The new rule does not allow all food trucks to sell food in Panama City Beach; only those belonging to brick and mortar restaurants with current business licenses in the city.

Some restaurants within the city that have food trucks available include Temperley’s British Eatery, Smoke and Butts, David’s Sno-balls, Mike’s Cafe and Oyster Bar, Carrabbas and Texas Kitchen and Sandbar.

Panama City Beach typically does not allow any food trucks to operate within the city unless it’s for a special event.