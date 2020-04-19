LIVE NOW /
Watch News 13 This Weekend at 5:30

Panama City Beach City Council to hold emergency special meeting regarding reopening beach

Florida Coronavirus News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)– The special meeting will be held on Monday, April 20, at 1:00 P.M., at City Hall.

The purpose of the special meeting is to consider and take any action related to regulation of the sandy gulf beach, including a limited reopening of the beach, and any other actions necessary to protect the public health, safety, and welfare against the spread and effects of the coronavirus.

The meeting will be closed to physical attendance by the public. The meeting will be live-streamed on the City website www.pcbgov.com and our Facebook page “City of Panama City Beach- Government.”

Report a coronavirus-related news tip

We’re working to cover how COVID-19 is affecting Floridians like you, beyond what official information is being released.

Have you or someone close to you been monitored, quarantined or tested — and can you share about the process? Are you a medical professional dealing with this who wants to share your experience and needs at this time? Are you a student or worker affected by closures? Are there questions you have about the coronavirus and COVID-19 response that haven’t been answered? We want to hear about your experience.

We cannot provide medical advice. Please speak to your doctor about any symptoms you’re experiencing

We understand this is a sensitive and private issue and we are willing to protect your identity if you request it. Please include a valid email and/or phone number so we can follow up.

Please fill out the form below or email news@wmbb.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The Coronavirus Pandemic

More Coronavirus Pandemic