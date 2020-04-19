Panama City Beach City Council to hold emergency special meeting regarding reopening beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)– The special meeting will be held on Monday, April 20, at 1:00 P.M., at City Hall.

The purpose of the special meeting is to consider and take any action related to regulation of the sandy gulf beach, including a limited reopening of the beach, and any other actions necessary to protect the public health, safety, and welfare against the spread and effects of the coronavirus.

The meeting will be closed to physical attendance by the public. The meeting will be live-streamed on the City website www.pcbgov.com and our Facebook page “City of Panama City Beach- Government.”