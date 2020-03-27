Operation Spay Bay temporarily closes due to COVID-19

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– Operation Spay Bay has closed until further notice due to COVID-19. The clinic has stopped all of its regular services.

Operation Spay Bay Executive Director Amy Wetzel said she knows they serve a role in the community, however the clinic has shut down for the safety of its staff. The clinic said it’s also trying to do its part to stop the spread.

“I will be seeking out grant money during this time that we’re closed and hopefully we’ll be able to offer some specials and we’re just going to get as many fixed as we possibly can as soon as we open up back up,” Wetzel said.

Wetzel said people can reach the clinic for urgent concerns by leaving their office phone a voicemail or by Facebook.

“This is not the time to panic and dump our beloved pets,” Wetzel said.

Bay County Animal Services is still open and people can come in by appointment to report a stray or adopt an animal.

BACS can be reached at 850-767-3333 or by email on at bcas@baycountyfl.gov.

The Humane Society of Bay County also remains open for adoption and low cost medical services.

