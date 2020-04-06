One additional COVID-19 case in Walton county; 13,629 total cases in Florida

(WMBB)– There are 13,629 positive COVID-19 cases in the state of Florida as of 5 p.m. on Sunday according to the Florida Department of Health. There have been 254 deaths reported in the state and 1,719 cases are listed as hospitilizations.

Walton County had one additional case in Monday evening’s count, bringing the county’s total to 25 cases.

The additional individuals is a 26-year-old-female, Florida resident.

Walton County cases include DeFuniak Springs (2) Freeport (3), Miramar Beach (3), Santa Rosa Beach (9), Out-of-state resident (1), Out-of-state tested in Walton County (7).

