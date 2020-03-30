LIVE NOW /
Watch News 13 Midday

Okaloosa COVID-19 patient dies

Florida Coronavirus News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Florida Department of Health is reporting 5,473 total Florida cases as of 10 a.m.

“While Florida’s testing has increased over the past week, the percent of those testing positive for COVID-19 overall is 10 percent,” officials wrote in a news release. “Of the 7,755 tests performed on March 29, there were 1,018 positive results, or 13 percent.”

Three people have died who tested positive for COVID-19 in DeSoto, Okaloosa and Palm Beach counties.

New Florida cases include:

  • 523 additional positive COVID-19 cases (508 Florida residents and 15 non-Florida residents) reported to the Florida Department of Health.
  • There are currently 5,276 positive cases in Florida residents and 197 positive cases in non-Florida residents.

In The Panhandle, Jackson County has two cases. Washington County has one case. Bay County has six cases. Walton County has 15 cases. Okaloosa County has 35 cases.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The Coronavirus Pandemic

More Coronavirus Pandemic

Latest Local News Video

Homeschool Help: What is a drought?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Homeschool Help: What is a drought?"

Ms. Myatt's Third Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Myatt's Third Grade Class"

Panama City pop up COVID-19 testing stopped

Thumbnail for the video titled "Panama City pop up COVID-19 testing stopped"

HomeSchool Help: Upslope/Downslope winds

Thumbnail for the video titled "HomeSchool Help: Upslope/Downslope winds"

Panhandle churches hold drive-in services during COVID-19 pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Panhandle churches hold drive-in services during COVID-19 pandemic"
More Local News

Basketball Madness Contest Canceled

On March 12, 2020, the NCAA canceled its 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament.  Consequently, and as provided for in the Station’s Basketball Madness Official Rules and due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station (and Nexstar Media Group, Inc.), both the national and local market Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge contests have been canceled. No new entries will be accepted and any previously submitted entries will be deleted within five (5) business days.

Fill out my online form.