Okaloosa COVID-19 patient dies

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Florida Department of Health is reporting 5,473 total Florida cases as of 10 a.m.

“While Florida’s testing has increased over the past week, the percent of those testing positive for COVID-19 overall is 10 percent,” officials wrote in a news release. “Of the 7,755 tests performed on March 29, there were 1,018 positive results, or 13 percent.”

Three people have died who tested positive for COVID-19 in DeSoto, Okaloosa and Palm Beach counties.

New Florida cases include:

523 additional positive COVID-19 cases (508 Florida residents and 15 non-Florida residents) reported to the Florida Department of Health.

There are currently 5,276 positive cases in Florida residents and 197 positive cases in non-Florida residents.

In The Panhandle, Jackson County has two cases. Washington County has one case. Bay County has six cases. Walton County has 15 cases. Okaloosa County has 35 cases.